Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City Mayor

The authorities in the Belgian capital of Brussels have decided to cancel the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, except for the busiest shopping streets and squares, starting June 9, Mayor Philippe Close said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The authorities in the Belgian capital of Brussels have decided to cancel the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, except for the busiest shopping streets and squares, starting June 9, Mayor Philippe Close said on Monday.

The decision is the latest in a series of rulings to ease coronavirus-related restrictions as the epidemiological situation improves, with over 53% of adults having been vaccinated at least once. Last week, the Federal government announced the easing of restrictive measures throughout the country from June 9, with restaurants resuming services indoors, among other measures.

"Vaccination continues, the rates [of the spread of the coronavirus] are falling. As of June 9, wearing a mask will no longer be required outdoors, save for a few busy shopping streets," Close tweeted.

At the same time, a recent court decision backed the federal government's right to introduce its own restrictions as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the RTBF broadcaster, on Monday the Brussels Court of Appeal reversed an earlier ruling that orders issued by the country's interior minister regarding the introduction of emergency measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus have no legal basis, citing laws on civil defense and security, as well as on the role of police.

In early March, the Human Rights League organization filed a suit against the coronavirus-related measures, saying that restrictions infringe on fundamental freedoms. A first-instance court in Brussels fulfilled the demand on March 31 and obligated the Belgian government to lift the coronavirus restrictions within 30 days over "absence of legal basis" for imposing the restrictions. The government challenged the verdict.

The Constitutional Court has a final say in the dispute, as it is set to decide to what extent the government's actions to combat the pandemic, as well as the laws in force, are in line with the constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.