UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors On June 9 - City Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City Mayor

The authorities in the Belgian capital of Brussels have decided to cancel the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, except for the busiest shopping streets and squares, starting June 9, Mayor Philippe Close said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The authorities in the Belgian capital of Brussels have decided to cancel the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, except for the busiest shopping streets and squares, starting June 9, Mayor Philippe Close said on Monday.

The decision is the latest in a series of rulings to ease coronavirus-related restrictions as the epidemiological situation improves, with over 53% of adults having been vaccinated at least once. Last week, the Federal government announced the easing of restrictive measures throughout the country from June 9, with restaurants resuming services indoors, among other measures.

"Vaccination continues, the rates [of the spread of the coronavirus] are falling. As of June 9, wearing a mask will no longer be required outdoors, save for a few busy shopping streets," Close tweeted.

At the same time, a recent court decision backed the federal government's right to introduce its own restrictions as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the RTBF broadcaster, on Monday the Brussels Court of Appeal reversed an earlier ruling that orders issued by the country's interior minister regarding the introduction of emergency measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus have no legal basis, citing laws on civil defense and security, as well as on the role of police.

In early March, the Human Rights League organization filed a suit against the coronavirus-related measures, saying that restrictions infringe on fundamental freedoms. A first-instance court in Brussels fulfilled the demand on March 31 and obligated the Belgian government to lift the coronavirus restrictions within 30 days over "absence of legal basis" for imposing the restrictions. The government challenged the verdict.

The Constitutional Court has a final say in the dispute, as it is set to decide to what extent the government's actions to combat the pandemic, as well as the laws in force, are in line with the constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Brussels Same March June From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

9 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

9 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Case Concerning ..

26 seconds ago

PM, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghan ..

29 seconds ago

Anti polio drive begins in Hyderabad to immunize 2 ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.