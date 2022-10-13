BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Serbia would make progress in European integration if Belgrade condemned Moscow daily and imposed sanctions against Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday after a meeting with EU Ambassador to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret.

On Wednesday evening, Vucic held a meeting with Giaufret, who officially handed him the European Commission's annual report on Serbia's progress toward accession to the EU in 2022. According to Giaufret, the degree of coordination between Brussels and Belgrade has dropped from 64% to 25% in 2022. He said that the EU is expecting consistency from Serbia and other candidate countries in sanctioning Russia; however, he noted that it was not about freezing talks on Serbia's accession to the EU.

"Of course, this political part colored the report, and this is the only part... where, according to the EU's opinion, there was a regression - in our attitude to sanctions against Russia and our consistency with the EU declarations. This is a political decision of Serbia, and we pay the price for it, but we will take into consideration everything you have said and written," Vucic told a joint press conference with Giaufret, adding that "the worst assessment is regression, and we have only gone backward in one area - in our attitude to Russia.

There would be progress if we condemned Russia daily."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

On September 23, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Vucic expressed the hope that Serbia would not impose sanctions on Russia. Vucic acknowledged that Serbia was under more pressure due to its policy toward Russia, "but we have withstood everything so far."