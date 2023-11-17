Brussels extends use of controversial herbicide

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The European Commission said Thursday it will allow the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for another 10 years, breaking a stalemate between EU states divided over its safety.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used weedkillers in the world but critics point to evidence it may cause cancer and constitutes a risk to biodiversity.

The World Health Organization in 2015 classed glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic", spurring concerns about its continued use.

The previous European Union authorisation expired in December 2022 but was extended until December 15 this year pending a scientific study of the herbicide.

The European food Safety Authority (EFSA) in July ended up saying it had not found "any critical areas of concern" preventing glyphosate from being reauthorised, sparking a backlash from environmental groups.

EFSA did note, however, that it had "data gaps" in reaching its assessment.

The European Commission brandished the EFSA finding as justification for continued use of glyphosate until December 2033.

It said it was forced to act now, after an October vote between EU member states and a final vote in an appeals committee on Thursday both ended in stalemate, with an insufficient weighted majority for or against.

It said it "will now proceed with the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for a period of 10 years, subject to certain new conditions and restrictions".

Those include buffer zones around fields sprayed with glyphosate and equipment to prevent the spray drifting to other areas, and urging EU countries to pay "particular attention" to effects on the environment on the herbicide's use.