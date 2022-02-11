UrduPoint.com

Brussels Head Says Ready To Block Attempts Of Blocking Region By Freedom Convoy Movement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy Movement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Belgian Minister-President of Brussels Rudi Vervoort said on Thursday that every attempt of blocking the city by the Freedom Convoy movement will be halted, as the movement has not been granted a permission to hold demonstrations.

The wave of demonstrations among truckers against COVID-19 mandates began in January in Canada, with tens of thousands of truck drivers and other demonstrators amassing in Ottawa and other Canadian cities to express strong opposition to restrictions, which subsequently turned into anti-government protests. The Freedom Convoy movement in February started spreading across Europe.

"In order to deal with the Freedom Convoy, which was not granted a permission for any demonstrations, we will use Federal, regional and local capabilities and will not allow to block the region of Brussels," Vervoort posted on Twitter.

Brussels expected the demonstrations to begin on Monday.

