Brussels Interferes With Belarusian Affairs When Initiating UN HRC Resolution - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Brussels interferes with Belarusian internal affairs when initiating a resolution on the human rights situation in Belarus on the eve of the presidential elections there, and Russia considers this approach unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We would like to react separately to the adoption by the UN Human Rights Council of Brussels-initiated resolution on the human rights situation in Belarus on the eve of the upcoming presidential elections there on August 9. Amid non-stop stream of accusations from the West about the alleged 'Russian trace' in the elections ” as always unsubstantiated ” it is perplexing that one's own real, and not imaginary, interference in the affairs of another state by initiating such decisions of the Council is taken for granted," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

"We consider this approach unacceptable," she emphasized.

