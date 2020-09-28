Brussels Introduces Fresh COVID-19 Related Measures Amid Pandemic Hike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Brussels Provincial Crisis Unit has decided to impose several additional restrictive measures starting Monday due to the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the region, the authorities of Brussels reported.

According to the authorities' statement, the regional officials gathered on Sunday to discuss new coronavirus related measures to halt the spread of the disease in Brussels, which has seen 2,353 infections over 7 days and an incidence of 327.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.

"[Starting] from this Monday 28 September: bars and cafes (places of consumption of alcoholic beverages) will have to be closed between 23 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning (restaurants are not concerned); bookstores that include a games room and any other commerce selling drinks or food, even incidental, will have to close at 10pm (as is the case with the nights shops currently)," the statement read.

The authorities noted that apart from the family and professional environment, 55 percent of the reported cases are detected in restaurants and bars.

"Food consumption will be banned in the markets," the statement added.

The authorities have eased the requirement to wear face masks, making them obligatory in shopping areas and schools starting October 1. They also agreed upon the need to strengthen control over respecting a ban of no more than ten people in one place.

To date, Belgium has reported 114,179 COVID-19 cases and 9,980 related fatalities.