UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Invites Schengen States To Extend Non-Essential Travel Restriction Until May 15

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Brussels Invites Schengen States to Extend Non-Essential Travel Restriction Until May 15

The European Commission has recommended that Schengen states extend non-essential travel restrictions until May 15 introduce to stem the spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Commission has recommended that Schengen states extend non-essential travel restrictions until May 15 introduce to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"Today the Commission invited Schengen Member States and Schengen Associated States to prolong the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU until 15 May," the commission said in a press release.

Related Topics

May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPCW Investigators Say Syrian Air Force Responsibl ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR Says Italy's Closure of Ports Amid COVID Mus ..

1 minute ago

UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 foun ..

1 minute ago

Corona Tiger Force reflective of Islamic concept o ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Tops 8,400, Dea ..

7 minutes ago

President visits residence of Shaheed Noman Akram

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.