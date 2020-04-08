Brussels Invites Schengen States to Extend Non-Essential Travel Restriction Until May 15

The European Commission has recommended that Schengen states extend non-essential travel restrictions until May 15 introduce to stem the spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Commission has recommended that Schengen states extend non-essential travel restrictions until May 15 introduce to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"Today the Commission invited Schengen Member States and Schengen Associated States to prolong the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU until 15 May," the commission said in a press release.