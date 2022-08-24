UrduPoint.com

Brussels Launches Probe To Investigate Possible Cyberattack On De Croo's Office - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Belgian prosecutor office is conducting a probe into a possible cyberattack on the servers of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office, which may have taken place in early August, Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported on Tuesday.

The cyberattack or a tampering attempt were carried out from abroad, the report said.

