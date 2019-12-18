Brussels Leadership Change Provides Opportunity For 'New Start' in EU-Russia Ties - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A change of European Union leadership and the beginning of a new institutional cycle presents an opportunity for a "new start" in relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an opinion piece published Wednesday in a Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazetta.

The new cycle - inaugurated in the beginning of December - saw a host of new leaders take on top jobs in Brussels. Among them, former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel replaced Donald Tusk at the helm of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, once Germany's defense minister, assumed presidency of the European Commission taking over from Jean-Claude Juncker. Spain's Josep Borell also replaced Italy's Federica Mogherini as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"First contacts were made with the new leadership of the European Union, which began its work in early December. The beginning of the next institutional cycle in the EU objectively opens up the possibility of a "new start" in our relations. At a minimum, this is an occasion to seriously think about who we are for each other in a rapidly changing world," Lavrov wrote in the think piece.

The top diplomat went on to note that artificial restrictions on cooperation do not solve any problems but instead create new ones and weaken Europe's economic standing.

Lavrov lamented that trade between Russia and Europe could have reached half a trillion Dollars and rivaled Europe's top trading partners were it not for Europe's position regarding Ukraine.

"Despite the disagreements, Russia and the EU remain important trade and economic partners. If it had not been for the EU's biased position in the context of Ukrainian events, trade between Russia and the European Union today could well have reached half a trillion Dollar mark, becoming a factor already on a global scale - comparable to EU trade with the United States and China," Lavrov wrote in the article titled "Europe's Neighbors."

The minister added that Russia is open to mutually beneficial, equitable and pragmatic cooperation with the EU in harmony with the interests of allies and all partners in Eurasia.

Following the Crimean referendum to rejoin Russia in 2014 and the self-declared breaking away of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine in the same year, EU has followed the United States' lead in every measure of imposing sanctions on Russia. Changing leadership in France and Italy since that time has gradually thawed relations with Russia.

The idea of reinstating Russia into the G7 was floated during the last summit of leaders, but not without controversy.