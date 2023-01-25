UrduPoint.com

Brussels Mulling Over Reconsidering EU-Ukraine Agri-Food Trade Liberalization - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 06:20 AM

Brussels Mulling Over Reconsidering EU-Ukraine Agri-Food Trade Liberalization - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The European Commission is mulling over reconsidering the temporary trade liberalization scheme, which involves suspended tariffs and quotas on agri-food imports from Ukraine, as the flow of Ukraine's food products is putting EU farmers at a disadvantage, the Euractiv news portal reported on Tuesday, citing a source inside a preparatory meeting ahead of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers.

The EU Council adopted a regulation allowing for temporary trade liberalization and other trade concessions with regard to certain Ukrainian products in late May 2022 until June 2023. The regulation covered certain industrial products, fruits, vegetables, and other food products, the collection of anti-dumping duties on imports originating in Ukraine, and the application of general import regulations to imports originating in Ukraine.

According to the report, European lawmakers may suspend the trade liberalization in the coming weeks, following complaints from EU member states that an influx of agricultural goods from Ukraine is putting EU farmers at a disadvantage.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, that the EU was leaning toward extending the temporary trade liberalization scheme with Ukraine to support the country's economy.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Agriculture May June From

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

4 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

6 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

6 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

6 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

7 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.