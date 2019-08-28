UrduPoint.com
Brussels Mulls Car Use Tax To Cut Traffic Jams

Officials in the Brussels region are looking at a new tax to tackle the city's notorious traffic jams by penalising heavy car use, the region's minister for mobility said Wednesday

It would be linked to the length and frequency of journeys, replacing a fixed-rate tax already in place, said Elke Van den Brandt, a deputy for the Greens.

They hope to introduce it in the next five years, ideally in coordination with the other regions, Flanders and Wallonia, she told the Belgian daily l'Echo.

"But if it takes another 10 years to convince them, we don't have the luxury of waiting in Brussels. In any case, we are going to go ahead with it," she added.

Brussels has the reputation of having some of the worst traffic jams in Europe, and commuters driving in from the suburbs take much of the blame.

