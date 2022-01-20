UrduPoint.com

Brussels Not Aware Of Macron's Idea Of Separate EU Dialogue With Russia - Officials

January 20, 2022

The European Union was unaware of what some officials called a "crazy idea" of Paris to encourage member states to conduct their own "frank dialogue" with Russia and remains committed to Washington-led negotiations with Moscow over tensions around Ukraine, EU officials told the Financial Times on Thursday

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament that the EU must hold a "frank dialogue" with Russia and seek a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

"We got no notice of this crazy idea. I hope (the Americans) realize that this will lead nowhere," a EU official was quoted by the Financial Times as saying.

According to European diplomats, Macron's statement was the first time that Paris raised the idea of negotiations between Russia and the EU. The officials said that France had not discussed the proposal with its EU partners in advance.

According to another official, Paris' initiative "sends a signal of division, which is sad because there really isn't one.

"

"Europe and the United States are incredibly in sync on this. They're going to love it in Moscow and that's why it's dangerous," the official said, as quoted by the newspaper.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has dismissed the claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.

In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, and is still awaiting their response.

