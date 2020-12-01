UrduPoint.com
Brussels Police Bust Lockdown Sex Party With EU Lawmaker, Diplomats Among Guests - Reports

Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Police have raided a sex party in central Brussels amidst the coronavirus lockdown, with a member of the European Parliament and a number of diplomats being among the guests who were handed fines, Belgian media reported.

The unlawful gathering is said to have taken place on Friday evening.

The 25 attendees, most of whom were men, were slapped with fines for violating coronavirus restrictions, Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

According to the La Derniere Heure newspaper, there were diplomats and a member of the European Parliament among the guests. The latter reportedly attempted to flee, but was stopped by police for questioning.

All bars, cafes, restaurants, night clubs and other entertainment sites have been shut in Brussels as part of efforts to curb the second wave of the pandemic. The country also has a curfew during night hours. All mass events are banned.

More Stories From World

