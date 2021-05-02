UrduPoint.com
Brussels Police Detain 132 At Illegal Open Air Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Police detained 132 people for administrative offenses and resisting officers' orders in a brutal crackdown on an unauthorized open-air festival in the Belgian capital, a spokesperson said.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 people defied coronavirus rules to party in the Bois de la Cambre park on Saturday, despite a plea from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo not to attend La Boum 2 event.

Police vans, mounted officers and water cannons moved in to disperse the crowd in the evening after repeated calls to keep a social distance and wear marks were ignored.

Of those 132 detained, at least five were taken in for resisting police and selling drugs, according to the police spokesperson cited by Le Soir daily. Fifteen officers and 13 civilians were hurt, including a man who was knocked out by a water jet.

