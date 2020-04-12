UrduPoint.com
Brussels Police Detain 25 People Amid Riots, Situation Under Control - Chief Officer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Brussels police detained 25 people during the riots that broke out on Saturday afternoon in the area of the Anderlecht municipality, the Belgian Le Soir newspaper reported, citing the local police chief.

The riots are connected to the death of a 19-year-old man the night before. On Friday evening, a police patrol detected two young men on their scooters on the streets of Anderlecht amid the nationwide lockdown and the partial ban on use of such vehicles. One of the teenagers escaped immediately, while another was chased by police until he bumped into a police car that blocked the road.

According to the media outlet, by 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT) on Saturday, the law enforcement officers managed to take the riots under control.

The police operation will continue through Sunday morning.

The chief of the local police department confirmed that 25 people were detained as a result of the riots. During the clashes with police, one person was injured, and an officer felt unwell.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the detainees were people aged 18-25.

Dozens of policemen surrounded the riot area. The Clemenceau metro station located nearby was closed to passengers. Several adjacent streets are also blocked.

On March 27, given the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the authorities extended its nationwide lockdown until April 19, with the possibility of another two-week extension.

