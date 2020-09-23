Brussels proposes tougher asylum rules to win backing for reform

The European Commission proposed tougher border controls and streamlined procedures for expelling rejected asylum seekers Wednesday, as its migration reform plan was criticised as a climbdown to appease anti-immigrant member states

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission proposed tougher border controls and streamlined procedures for expelling rejected asylum seekers Wednesday, as its migration reform plan was criticised as a climbdown to appease anti-immigrant member states.

The long-awaited proposal for a "New Pact on Migration and Asylum" comes two weeks after a devastating fire in an overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, and five years after Europe's last major migrant crisis.

It proposes that EU member states that do not want to volunteer to house more migrants -- and reduce pressure on Italy and Greece, where most arrivals land -- can instead take charge of sending those whose asylum requests are rejected back to their homelands.

"We want to live up to our values, and at the same time face the challenges of a globalised world," the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, warning that the old system "no longer works".

The proposal disappointed migrants' rights activists and refugee agencies, who had hoped for compulsory quotas for refugee settlement and an end to a "Fortress Europe" ringed by squalid refugee camps.

"It's a compromise between xenophobia and cowardice," tweeted Francois Gemenne, Belgian migration expert and professor of environmental geopolitics.

But the plan is likely to face a rough reception in national capitals, many of which are reluctant to take charge of refugees on their own soil and keen to see Brussels take ownership of the problem.