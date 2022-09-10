UrduPoint.com

Brussels Pushing Serbia To Choose Side On EU-Russia Row - Vucic

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Brussels Pushing Serbia to Choose Side on EU-Russia Row - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The European Union is ratcheting up pressure on Serbia so that it chooses a side in the EU-Russian row, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

He spoke a day after hosting EU envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajcak, the German chancellor's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne for what Lajcak described as "important in-depth discussions" on breakaway Kosovo.

"I was told that ... everyone must speak out now about which side of the curtain they want to be on: the side of a vanishing or nonexistent economy or the side of success, where they stand," Vucic said.

The Serbian leader accused world powers of being "unprincipled" and seeing Serbia as "collateral damage."

The European Union has been pushing Serbia to recognize the independence of its province, Kosovo, and align with sanctions against Russia in order to move toward EU membership. Several EU nations do not recognize Kosovo for fear this would fuel separatism at home.

Related Topics

World Russia German European Union Independence Serbia Sunday

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

2 hours ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

3 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.