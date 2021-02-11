UrduPoint.com
Brussels Ready To Help Kiev Embark On 'Important Energy Transition' - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

The European Union is ready to help Ukraine embark on an "important energy transition" that foresees the country shifting from Russian gas supplies, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The European Union is ready to help Ukraine embark on an "important energy transition" that foresees the country shifting from Russian gas supplies, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Thursday.

"One of the problems that affects our relationship with Russia, and with Eastern countries, it is gas supply. In Ukraine, they will have to face an important energy transition, and we are ready to help Ukraine with that," Borrell said at a joint press conference alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

