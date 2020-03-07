Brussels reassures Italy over coronavirus support plan

The European Commission told Italy on Saturday that increased spending linked to the coronavirus outbreak will not be included in calculating its deficit, in a letter made public on Twitter

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The European Commission told Italy on Saturday that increased spending linked to the coronavirus outbreak will not be included in calculating its deficit, in a letter made public on Twitter.

Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission and Paolo Gentiloni, the economy commissioner, pointed out the commission's "flexibility" in the letter to Italian finance minster Roberto Gualtieri.

Brussels and Rome have wrangled repeatedly over Italy's fiscal policies, but the country now faces exceptional circumstances owing to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Any one-off budgetary spending, incurred in relation to the response to the outbreak, would be excluded by definition from the computation of the structural balance and not taken into account when assessing compliance with the required fiscal effort under the existing rules," they wrote.

"We would like to stress that our fiscal rules framework provides for flexibility to cater for 'unusual events outside the control of government', while being mindful to the preservation of fiscal sustainability.

" The letter went on to say that "the commission will be mindful of member states' need to implement urgent measures to safeguard the well-being of citizens and mitigate the negative effects on econonomic growth of the coronavirus outbreak".

Italy is the worst hit European nation with 4,636 cases of coronavirus and 197 deaths, according to figures compiled by AFP at 11:30 am on Saturday.

On Thursday, Italy announced a 7.5 billion euro ($8.46 billion) package to deal with COVID-19 that is likely to result in a deviation of 6.35 billion Euros from its budget deficit target.

The commission said it noted the change, which would see the Italian deficit target being revised upwards from 2.2 percent to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product.

During its announcement, the Italian government stressed that it was committed to resuming its efforts to reduce the deficit to 1.8 percent of GDP in 2021 and 1.4 percent in 2022, against 1.6 percent in 2019.

Under the EU's Growth and Stability Pact, members are bound to maintain public deficit of no more than 3.0 percent of GDP.