Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Ukraine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The EU's executive on Wednesday recommended opening formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, in a major show of support for Kyiv as it battles Russia.

Ukraine launched its bid to become part of the European Union right after Moscow's all-out invasion in February 2022, and was officially named a candidate to join in June of the same year.

"Today is a historic day," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Ukraine continues to face tremendous hardship and tragedy provoked by Russia's war of aggression and yet the Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the move as the "right step" for Europe.

"Our country must be in the European Union. Ukrainians deserve it both for their defence of European values and for the fact that even in times of full-scale war, we keep our word," he posted online.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu thanked Brussels and said her country was "firmly on the path for EU membership and we will continue working relentlessly towards this goal".

The EU's 27 leaders still have to sign off on the recommendations at a summit in December.

Von der Leyen said Ukraine and Moldova should be required to complete further reforms before a formal start date could be set.

She said her executive would issue an update on the progress in March 2024.

Even if Ukraine starts talks, it will still only be at the beginning of a painstaking process of reforms that could last for years -- if not decades -- before it joins the EU.

Alongside urging progress for Ukraine and Moldova, Brussels also suggested member states grant Georgia candidate status.

"I rejoice with the people of Georgia," Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili wrote online.