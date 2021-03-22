UrduPoint.com
Brussels Remains Committed To Five Guiding Principles In Relations With Moscow - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Brussels Remains Committed to Five Guiding Principles In Relations With Moscow - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) EU foreign ministers have agreed to continue to abide by the existing principles in relations with Russia, under which both parties cooperate while maintaining sanctions until the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, said on Monday after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Earlier on Monday, Borrell told reporters before heading to the meeting with counterparts from the bloc, that relations with Russia would be one of the main items on the agenda in the upcoming EU summit, which will be held via video link on Thursday and Friday.

"The five guiding principles continue being the five guiding principles ... This is the framework to deal with Russia and inside this framework, as I said, there are three types of actions depending on Russia's behavior: to push back, to constrain, and to engage. All of these three verbs are contained within the five guiding principles, but nothing has changed.

The five guiding principles are from quite a few years ago, but the Minsk agreement continues without being implemented," Borrell said.

The principles mentioned by the politician were adopted by EU top diplomats in 2016. They include the full implementation of the ceasefire deals in eastern Ukraine, promoting close ties with Russia's ex-Soviet neighbors, fortifying against the so-called Russian threats, and engaging selectively on common challenges, including counterterrorism, and promoting people-to-people contacts.

Moscow-Brussels relations worsened in 2014 following the leadership change in Ukraine and subsequent reunification with Crimea after a referendum on the peninsula. Since then, Russia has been under Western sanctions. Moscow has responded with relevant measures, and consistently expressed the view that sanctions are counterproductive to EU-Russia relations.

