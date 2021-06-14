UrduPoint.com
Brussels Residents Face Restrictions, Inconveniences Over NATO Summit Security Measures

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The authorities in Brussels have put in place additional restrictions and security measures that will likely cause a lot of inconvenience to local residents as the heads of NATO member states will gather in the Belgian capital for a summit on Monday.

Most measures pertain to the safety and comfort of US President Joe Biden, who arrived in the Belgian capital on Sunday evening, accompanied by a huge delegation of about 700 people. Since he was accommodated at the US embassy in the center of Brussels, the city police blocked the traffic in the entire neighborhood adjacent to the diplomatic mission.

The city authorities barred residents who live in houses that the US leader's cortege will be passing by during the visit from taking the garbage outside.

People were warned that internet and mobile services can be down at the time of Biden's passage and that all cars and other means of transport parked at the roadside will be evacuated.

Given that the route of the US leader is kept in the strictest confidence, the police recommend that Brussels residents completely abandon private cars and switch to public transport during the visit, as the authorities simply cannot guarantee free travel around the city these days.

Additionally, the Belgian Ministry of Internal Affairs asked the Ministry of Defense to allocate several hundred military personnel to ensure the safety of the high-ranking guests.

