Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed Limit Change

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Traffic deaths in Brussels dropped from 11 to five after the speed limit was set at a low 30 kilometers per hour (19 mph), a spokeswoman for the Belgian capital's transport authority said.

"In 2021, there have been five deaths and a hundred have been gravely injured.

We're already seeing a very positive trend," Camille Thiry, from Bruxelles Mobilite, told reporters.

She said 121 people were seriously injured in road accidents in 2020.

The top speed in most parts of the capital and the surrounding region was capped starting in January of this year, with the exception of some major motorways where it remains limited to 50 or 70 kmph. The city authority said this would increase safety, reduce pollution and calm traffic.