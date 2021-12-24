UrduPoint.com

Brussels Road Deaths Down By Half Year After Speed Limit Change

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed Limit Change

Traffic deaths in Brussels dropped from 11 to five after the speed limit was set at a low 30 kilometers per hour (19 mph), a spokeswoman for the Belgian capital's transport authority said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Traffic deaths in Brussels dropped from 11 to five after the speed limit was set at a low 30 kilometers per hour (19 mph), a spokeswoman for the Belgian capital's transport authority said.

"In 2021, there have been five deaths and a hundred have been gravely injured.

We're already seeing a very positive trend," Camille Thiry, from Bruxelles Mobilite, told reporters.

She said 121 people were seriously injured in road accidents in 2020.

The top speed in most parts of the capital and the surrounding region was capped starting in January of this year, with the exception of some major motorways where it remains limited to 50 or 70 kmph. The city authority said this would increase safety, reduce pollution and calm traffic.

Related Topics

Injured Road Traffic Brussels January 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative t ..

Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative to Protest Over South Kurils Ex ..

3 minutes ago
 Machenaud drops a division to join Bayonne

Machenaud drops a division to join Bayonne

3 minutes ago
 Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's ri ..

Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise

3 minutes ago
 Pashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If En ..

Pashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If Envoys' Talks Successful

3 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedu ..

Borrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedule for Elections After Delay

6 minutes ago
 Ulster clash with Connacht postponed due to Covid- ..

Ulster clash with Connacht postponed due to Covid-19

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.