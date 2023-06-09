UrduPoint.com

Brussels Says Not Halting Military Aid To Kiev Even Without Clarity On Arms Use In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Brussels Says Not Halting Military Aid to Kiev Even Without Clarity on Arms Use in Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Belgium is not going to suspend military aid to Kiev even without clarity on the issues of possible use of the country's supplied weapons in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian sabotage group, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Friday.

Last week, Belgian media reported that the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry will turn to Kiev "at the first opportunity" for an explanation due to the use of Belgian-made weapons in the Belgorod Region of by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group.

"Are we going to suspend deliveries in anticipation of its (Kiev's) response? No, it is not on the agenda. We are in the zone of conflict, a lot can happen. I hope that we find everything out at some point," Dedonder told Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

All weapon supplies to Ukraine are accompanied by a document stating that their goal is "protecting the Ukrainian territory and its population," but not for attack on another state, the minister explained.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Belgorod Kiev Belgium Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

43 minutes ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

59 minutes ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.