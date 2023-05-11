The European Union will not agree to normalize its relations with Damascus despite the resumption of Syria's membership in the League of Arab States (LAS), the largest regional organization, lead spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The European Union will not agree to normalize its relations with Damascus despite the resumption of Syria's membership in the League of Arab States (LAS), the largest regional organization, lead spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday.

The LAS foreign ministers approved Syria's readmission to the organization during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo on Sunday, thus ending a 12-year hiatus caused by the suspension of the country's membership after the outbreak of the armed conflict in 2011. On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar Assad received invitation to the LAS summit scheduled to take place next week in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

"We have taken note of the decision of the League of Arab States to reintroduce Syria as a member of the League of Arab States ... The European Union is, of course, watching these developments and reviewing its stands and policies but our position until now, the position of 27 member states, is that we are not changing our position towards Syria," Stano told a press briefing in Brussels.

The EU will also not take part in Syria's reconstruction until its relations with Damascus are normalized, Stano said, adding that the normalization would depend on the facilitation of the political process in Syria with the participation of the United Nations.

Brussels does not maintain official contacts with the Syrian government, against which it imposed numerous sanctions after the start of the civil war in 2011. Although the EU has temporarily softened its sanctions against Damascus to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria after the devastating earthquakes in February, most of the restrictive measures have remained in effect. Moreover, in late April, the bloc imposed additional sanctions against individuals and organizations associated with the Syrian authorities.