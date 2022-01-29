UrduPoint.com

Brussels Says Work On Possible EU Sanctions Against Russia Advanced 'Very Well'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Brussels Says Work on Possible EU Sanctions Against Russia Advanced 'Very Well'

The work on the potential EU sanctions against Russia over Ukraine is progressing "very well" with Brussels considering both the expansion of existing restrictions and the introduction of new sectoral measures, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The work on the potential EU sanctions against Russia over Ukraine is progressing "very well" with Brussels considering both the expansion of existing restrictions and the introduction of new sectoral measures, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Wednesday, European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU does not want to introduce tough sanctions against Russia, preferring to resolve the situation by diplomatic means, but is ready to make the move in the event of an escalation of relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"The work is ongoing and very well advanced on preparations of deterrent measures and of a robust international reaction with massive consequences for Russia in case of any further aggression against Ukraine," Stano said.

The spokesman noted that the EU is ready to act "quickly and decisively" in coordination with international partners.

"Without going into details and without commenting on various speculations, this response could take the form of robust scaling-up and expansion of existing sanctions regimes as well as additional new individual and sectoral measures. As (EU Commission) President von der Leyen said yesterday, everything is on the table. We still hope and do everything possible to prevent further escalation and call on Russia to de-escalate and stop intimidating Ukraine," he added.

The new EU sanctions could include restrictions on Currency conversion, export control measures, limiting access to SWIFT, import and export bans, according to Bloomberg. In addition, the Financial Times said, citing informed sources, the EU and the UK are working on steps against new Russian projects in the gas sector, which could be taken in the event of an escalation around Ukraine.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia Brussels United Kingdom Gas Event

Recent Stories

Construction work on Phase-II track of GLB likely ..

Construction work on Phase-II track of GLB likely to complete by next 6 months: ..

38 seconds ago
 Maryam, Bilawal lack political stature to become n ..

Maryam, Bilawal lack political stature to become national leaders: Chaudhry Fawa ..

40 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power shut down programme

IESCO issues power shut down programme

41 seconds ago
 Gill appreciated Lahore police for nabbing killers ..

Gill appreciated Lahore police for nabbing killers of journalist

42 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on child murder

4 minutes ago
 Indoor wedding, events banned in wake of Covid-19

Indoor wedding, events banned in wake of Covid-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>