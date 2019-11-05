Brussels Seeks Comprehensive EU-UK Free Trade Deal With Anti-Dumping Guarantees - Barnier

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The European Union is seeking a comprehensive free trade agreement with the United Kingdom after Brexit that will focus not only on tariffs and quotas, but also on anti-dumping guarantees as well as social and environmental aspects, Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, said on Tuesday.

"For us, it [desirable free trade agreement] means the free trade agreement, whose aim is not only economic and financial profit with zero tariffs and zero quotas, but its goal is also in the interest of the people [to meet] the environment and living standards. That is why the level of ambition of our future free trade agreement will be commensurate with the level playing field we achieve, and social and environmental rights, state aid and tax matters. In other words, the UK should not think that zero tariff, zero quotas will be enough. The EU will insist on zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumping," Barnier said at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

He pointed out that the European Union would require "strong guarantees for the level playing field" in the post-Brexit EU-UK relations. According to the EU negotiator, the bloc will not tolerate any "unfair competitive advantages" in the trade relations with the UK after Brexit.

Barnier stressed that the negotiations on the free trade agreement would be "difficult and demanding," and added that time for reaching the deal would be "extremely short."

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous divorce agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12. The UK exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.