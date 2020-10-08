Brussels Shuts Cafes, Bars for 1 Month in Hopes of Avoiding Return to Full Lockdown

The coronavirus situation in the heart of Europe has recently worsened so much that Brussels became the second hardest-hit capital after Madrid and just before Paris, prompting the regional government itself in self-isolation after one of the ministers contracted the virus to shut all bars, cafes and clubs starting at 11 p.m. on October 7

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The coronavirus situation in the heart of Europe has recently worsened so much that Brussels became the second hardest-hit capital after Madrid and just before Paris, prompting the regional government itself in self-isolation after one of the ministers contracted the virus to shut all bars, cafes and clubs starting at 11 p.m. on October 7.

The step came slightly less than a week after the capital scrapped the obligation to wear face masks outside, much to the relief of the population.

"It's not very pleasant to wear a mask every day, it's a little extra freedom, we appreciate," a passerby told Sputnik.

Now, however, the government had to make a step closer toward a full lockdown, following the lead of Madrid and Paris. Like the French capital, it chose to close cafes and bars. Restaurants can remain open until 11 p.m. for the time being. People are also not allowed to gather in groups of more than four.

The authorities are defending the measures, saying that they are vital to curbing the infections.

"The fact that the Brussels government itself is in lockdown is a wake-up call that no one is safe. The situation is serious in Brussels, the positivity rate is 15%; one in seven people tested is infected with the virus. If we do not take action, it is the guarantee of an exponential growth of infections," Minister-President of the Brussels Capital-Region Rudi Vervoort told tv on Wednesday night.

Vervoort went on to pledge relief aid to closed businesses, stressing that the country must not have "more Covid patients than we can treat without refusing other sick people with other diseases, as was the case last March."

Bar and cafe owners, as well as customers, are not very pleased.

"It makes no sense; these rules change all the time. We have scrupulously respected the imposed rules and taken note of each group with their telephone number and email address; and here we are again brutally closed without warning, while restaurants can remain open. Clearly, 2 weights, two measures! We want to work and not let ourselves die. There are going to go bankrupt. This time it is really untenable!" Paul De Wever, owner of a cafe in a trendy area of the Ixelles municipality, told Sputnik.

Yves Van Laethem, the Federal COVID-19 spokesman, agrees that the decision was difficult, but sees no other way out.

"In Brussels, we exceed 1,000 infections per day. In hospitals in the region, one in three 'normal' operations must be cancelled to manage the influx of COVID patients in emergency care. The situation is deteriorating rapidly, with 15% of positive tests, which is the worst in the country, where the second-worst figures are at 12% (Liège) ... We cannot waste any more time, that is the reason for this decision, very unpleasant, I agree," the official told reporters on Wednesday night.

Politicians are trying to calm down the revolt, especially among youngsters who have difficulties respecting the distancing rules and "forget" to wear face masks.

The mayor of the Etterbeek municipality of Brussels, Vincent De Wolf, admitted on Wednesday night that there had been mistakes on the part of the authorities and "people no longer believe what they are told." He recalled that the authorities had demonstrated flexibility by loosening the requirement to wear face masks outdoors.

"As soon as you see that there is a significant population density, you put it on. Conversely, when you are in a place where there is almost no one, you can remove it," he explained.

In a comment to Sputnik, the secretary of state for the economic transition of the Brussels-Capital Region, Barbara Trachte, expressed her understanding that "the café and bar owners are annoyed," as the new restrictions are "a very harsh blow" to the hospitality sector.

"We must have the courage to respect the sanitary rules, even if the efforts are difficult to do. We want to avoid the worst: the closure of schools and other economic sectors than the hospitality industry," the official argued.

She also specified that the emergency financial measures that are currently in the pipeline would be announced by the regional government next week. This will concern at least 2,000 enterprises.

"I ask for respect for the rules and their spirit. Our measures are as proportionate as possible, which undermines freedoms and economic activity the least," she maintained.

Indeed, the four districts of the Belgian capital � Molenbeek, Anderlecht, Schaerbeek and Brussels-city � alone represent 10 percent of all COVID-19 cases nationwide. This is where populations of foreign origin, often in precarious conditions and with a high density live.

One fear, however, is that the problem would only be moved out of Brussels, in the neighboring province of Brabant, where bars and cafes are still open until 11 p.m.

Some experts also doubt that the new measures would help, citing "zero" support from the population and pushing for more stringent implementation of the already existing rules.

"In youth communities, we see that adhering to current measures is very complicated and so the solution is absolutely not to take even harsher measures, but to make good use of those which we already have. We already have everything we need, but these measures are poorly understood by a series of communities, where there has been no pedagogy, no empathy, but there is panic," Professor Jean-Luc Gala, the director of St-Luc Academic Hospital in Brussels, told Sputnik.