Brussels Shuts Down Restaurants For One Month Amid COVID-19 Spike

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Brussels Shuts Down Restaurants for One Month Amid COVID-19 Spike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Belgian capital of Brussels on Wednesday adopted fresh coronavirus-related measures, which include the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants starting Thursday morning until November, in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

The virus has renewed its circulation in Belgium since mid-September and reached a daily record high of 3,389 new cases on October 4. The country is also among the world's worst-affected states regarding the number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people.

"The crisis unit agreed on the following measures from this Thursday, October 8, for a period of 1 month: bars and cafes, as well as tea and coffee shops will have to close their doors," the regional administration said in a statement.

The statement said that professional and amateur sports clubs and party sites will also be shut on Thursday for a month, while bookstores and any other facilities selling food or drinks will have to close at 10 p.m. during this period. In addition, alcohol consumption is to be banned in public places and food consumption will be prohibited in shops.

The authorities are to strengthen control over the implementation of the new rules, the statement noted.

Earlier this week, the country already imposed a limit of a maximum of four people on gatherings and reduced working hours for nightlife facilities ” in particular, bars were ordered to close at 11 p.m.

To date, Belgium has reported 134,291 COVID-19 infections and 10,092 related fatalities.

