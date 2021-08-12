Brussels slams Polish bill, urges EU media freedom act

European Commision vice-president for values and transparency Vera Jourova slammed Poland's planned new media law on Thursday and called for an EU act to protect press freedom

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :European Commision vice-president for values and transparency Vera Jourova slammed Poland's planned new media law on Thursday and called for an EU act to protect press freedom.

"Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against.

The draft Polish broadcasting law sends a negative signal. We need a media freedom act in the whole EU to uphold media freedom and support the rule of law," she tweeted.