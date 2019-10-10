UrduPoint.com
Brussels Takes Poland To EU Court Over Judicial Independence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Brussels takes Poland to EU court over judicial independence

The European Union on Thursday took Poland's right-wing government to the EU's top court over a new disciplinary regime for judges that allegedly threatens their independence

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Union on Thursday took Poland's right-wing government to the EU's top court over a new disciplinary regime for judges that allegedly threatens their independence.

In the EU's third case against Warsaw over judicial matters, the European Commission said in a statement that a new law "does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control".

