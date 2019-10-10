Brussels Takes Poland To EU Court Over Judicial Independence
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Union on Thursday took Poland's right-wing government to the EU's top court over a new disciplinary regime for judges that allegedly threatens their independence.
In the EU's third case against Warsaw over judicial matters, the European Commission said in a statement that a new law "does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control".