Brussels takes Poland to EU court over judicial independence

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Union on Thursday took Poland's right-wing government to the EU's top court over a new disciplinary regime for judges that allegedly threatens their independence.

In the EU's third case against Warsaw over judicial matters, the European Commission said in a statement that a new law "does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control".