Brussels to Host EU Mertens Group Meeting on February 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Mertens Group, a working body of the Committee of EU Deputy Permanent Representatives (COREPER I), will hold a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

The participants are expected to discuss the 10th sanctions package against Russia in the run-up to the February 22 meeting of the permanent representatives of the EU countries (COREPER II), which is scheduled to approve the 10th sanctions package against Russia, as well as agree on restrictive measures against Belarus.