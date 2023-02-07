Brussels to Host EU-Moldova Association Council on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The EU-Moldova Association Council will take place in Brussels on Tuesday and will be co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The council is expected to discuss relations between the EU and Moldova, a EU candidate country, while paying special attention to political dialogue, reforms, economic and sectoral cooperation, including energy and trade-related issues. The sides will also touch upon pressing global and regional challenges.

The council will be held for the first time since the granting of EU candidate status to Moldova in June 2022 and for the seventh time overall.