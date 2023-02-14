UrduPoint.com

Brussels To Host NATO Defense Ministers Meeting From February 14-15

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Brussels to Host NATO Defense Ministers Meeting From February 14-15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level will be held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The meeting is set to discuss the bloc's deterrence and defense issues, ways to increase defense industrial capacity and restocking, as well as enhancing the security of underwater infrastructure. The ministers will also touch upon further support to Ukraine and the possibility of boosting it.

The defense ministers are expected to agree on a new virtual satellite network to improve the bloc's intelligence, surveillance and threat warning capabilities.

