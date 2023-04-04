Brussels to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting From April 4-5

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The North Atlantic Council's meeting at the level of foreign ministers will take place from April 4-5 at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The ministers are set to discuss the growing cooperation between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including additional April steps by the alliance to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid amid Russia's special military operation. The participants will also address the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.

The Ukraine-NATO commission meeting at the ministerial level will be held on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting. The participants are expected to discuss urgent military support to Ukraine, reforms to bring Kiev closer to the alliance, the fight against corruption and the rights of national minorities in the country, as well as the preparation of a multi-year support program for Ukraine.