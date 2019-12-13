UrduPoint.com
Brussels To 'rebuild' Ties With UK After Johnson Win: EU Internal Market Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:57 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The EU will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson's election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January, the EU's Internal Market Commissioner said on Friday.

"We now have to rebuild relations with Great Britain which is an important partner," Thierry Breton told French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted "balanced" trade relations with the UK.

