Brussels to 'rebuild' ties with UK after Johnson win: EU Internal Market Commissioner

The EU will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson's election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January, the EU's Internal Market Commissioner said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The EU will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson's election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January, the EU's Internal Market Commissioner said on Friday.

"We now have to rebuild relations with Great Britain which is an important partner," Thierry Breton told French RTL radio, saying the bloc wanted "balanced" trade relations with the UK.

With almost all results declared for the 650-seat British parliament, Johnson's Conservative party has secured a sweeping victory and he is now expected to deliver on his promise to "Get Brexit Done".

His majority should allow him to get the divorce deal he struck with Brussels through parliament in time to meet the next Brexit deadline of January 31.

Both sides then still need to thrash out a new trade and security agreement.

Breton said he expected the European Council meeting Friday in Brussels to give the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier a new mandate for talks with London.

He said Britain was a very important trade partner for the EU, "but we are by far the biggest trading partner for Britain".

Any future trade deal had to ensure that the EU's social and environmental norms were also applied to trade with Britain.

