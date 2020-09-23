UrduPoint.com
Brussels To Relax Compulsory Mask Rule From October 1

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:16 PM

Residents of the Belgian capital Brussels will no longer be obliged to wear anti-coronavirus facemasks in public from October 1, the regional government said on Wednesday

The city, home to the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, imposed one of the world's strictest mask orders on August 12 and officials said it would be "strongly recommended" that people continue to wear them even after it is lifted.

