Brussels Urban Summit Organizers Facing Scrutiny Over Invitation To Russians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Several Belgian parliamentarians condemned the Brussels Urban Summit organizers for inviting Russian delegates who allegedly support the Russian special operation in Ukraine, as well as a delegation from Iran, local media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Several Belgian parliamentarians condemned the Brussels Urban Summit organizers for inviting Russian delegates who allegedly support the Russian special operation in Ukraine, as well as a delegation from Iran, local media reported Friday.

The Brussels Urban Summit was held in the Belgian capital from June 13-15. More than 1,000 policymakers from 300 cities around the world took part in it to exchange ideas and set priorities for the future of affordable and livable cities.

"What hypocrisy to condemn the abuses committed by Iran against its own population and by Russia against the Ukrainians, only to invite and welcome with great fanfare the biggest supporters of these regimes," Belgian Federal parliamentarian Sophie Rohonyi said on Twitter.

Many other Belgian regional and federal parliamentarians supported Rohonyi's criticism towards the Brussels Secretary of State, Pascal Smet, who previously gave assurances that no Russians had been invited to the event, the Brussels Times reported.

Summit organizers also faced scrutiny for inviting and facilitating the visit of Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani's delegation.

