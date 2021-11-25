UrduPoint.com

Brussels Urges Booster Dose To Reinforce EU Covid Pass

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU commission on Thursday recommended that the bloc's vaccination certificate, which has allowed free travel of Covid-vaccinated Europeans, be valid only up to nine months after a second dose.

The EU is looking to update its Covid certificate that has made travel easier within the bloc as a surge of covid cases raises fears that cross border movement could be again under threat.

"We propose a validity of nine months for the European anti-covid certificate and beyond this period, its validity would no longer be recognized in the absence of a booster dose," EU commissioner Didier Reynders said in a press briefing.

This period takes into account guidelines by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on booster doses after six months and leaves an additional three months to give countries time to adjust vaccination campaigns, Reynders added.

The EU's covid certificate is seen as a success story for keeping cross border travel open for vaccinated Europeans, giving a much needed boost to the pandemic stricken economy, especially the tourism sector.

The certificate, backed by legislation approved by the European Parliament, came into force in July and allows bearers travelling within the European Union to prove they were fully vaccinated, had a recent negative Covid test, or were recovered from the coronavirus.

Its use helped European summer destinations such as Greece bounce back, and several other non-EU countries, including Britain, have since also plugged into the system.

