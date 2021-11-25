Brussels urges booster dose to reinforce EU vaccine pass

The EU commission on Thursday recommended that the bloc's vaccination certificate, which has largely allowed free travel of Covid-vaccinated Europeans, be valid only nine months after the second dose

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU commission on Thursday recommended that the bloc's vaccination certificate, which has largely allowed free travel of Covid-vaccinated Europeans, be valid only nine months after the second dose.

"We propose a validity of nine months for the European anti-covid certificate and beyond this period, its validity would no longer be recognized in the absence of a booster dose," EU commissioner Didier Reynders said in press briefing.