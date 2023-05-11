UrduPoint.com

Brussels Urges Georgia To Comply With Russia Sanctions On Ban On Flights To, From Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Brussels Urges Georgia to Comply With Russia Sanctions on Ban on Flights to, From Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Brussels has urged Georgia as a potential EU candidate to comply with sanctions against Moscow regarding a ban on flights to and from Russia, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"The European Union encourages Georgia, which is aspiring to become EU candidate country, to align with the existing EU sanctions and sanctions of other countries ...

also in the area of aviation and to remain vigilant against any possible attempts to circumvent the existing sanctions, especially in the aviation sector," Stano told reporters.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15. Tbilisi, in response, said that it will allow airlines that are not under western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia.

