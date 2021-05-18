UrduPoint.com
Brussels Urges Morocco Block Ceuta Migrant Crossings

Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:47 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, on Tuesday urged Morocco to "prevent irregular departures" of migrants after some 6,000 entered Spain's Ceuta enclave from the north African country.

Johansson, speaking to the European Parliament, called the migrant arrivals to Ceuta "unprecedented" and "worrying", and noted "a very substantial number of them (are) children".

She said: "The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to prevent irregular departures, and that those that do not have the right to stay are orderly and effectively returned.

"Spanish borders are European borders."The migrants began flowing into Ceuta on Monday, many of them swimming and crossing by foot at low tide along the coastline from Moroccan territory. A smaller number, 86 migrants, made it into Melilla, Spain's other enclave in Morocco.

Spain said Tuesday it has returned 1,500 of the 6,000 migrants.

