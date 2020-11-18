Brussels, Wallonia Expected to Extend COVID-19 Curfew Until December 13 - Reports

A coronavirus-related curfew currently in force in the Belgian capital of Brussels and the region of Wallonia is likely to be extended until December 13, the Belga news agency reports on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A coronavirus-related curfew currently in force in the Belgian capital of Brussels and the region of Wallonia is likely to be extended until December 13, the Belga news agency reports on Wednesday.

According to the agency, regional governors in Wallonia have already given their approval to prolonging the curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (21:00-05:00 GMT) each night. The authorities in Brussels are likely to sign off on the extension on Thursday morning, the agency said.

A nationwide curfew is currently in force in Belgium from midnight to 5 a.

m. local time, although officials in Wallonia back in October expanded the number of hours citizens are required to remain at home except for emergency trips.

The extension of the curfew until December 13 is set to take place despite the significant fall in new infections reported across Belgium.

On October 30, a record 23,921 positive tests for COVID-19 were registered in Belgium over a 24-hour period. Public health officials registered a single-day rise of 2,734 new cases on Wednesday, taking the European country's case total to 540,605.