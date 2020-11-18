UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels, Wallonia Expected To Extend COVID-19 Curfew Until December 13 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:57 PM

Brussels, Wallonia Expected to Extend COVID-19 Curfew Until December 13 - Reports

A coronavirus-related curfew currently in force in the Belgian capital of Brussels and the region of Wallonia is likely to be extended until December 13, the Belga news agency reports on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A coronavirus-related curfew currently in force in the Belgian capital of Brussels and the region of Wallonia is likely to be extended until December 13, the Belga news agency reports on Wednesday.

According to the agency, regional governors in Wallonia have already given their approval to prolonging the curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (21:00-05:00 GMT) each night. The authorities in Brussels are likely to sign off on the extension on Thursday morning, the agency said.

A nationwide curfew is currently in force in Belgium from midnight to 5 a.

m. local time, although officials in Wallonia back in October expanded the number of hours citizens are required to remain at home except for emergency trips.

The extension of the curfew until December 13 is set to take place despite the significant fall in new infections reported across Belgium.

On October 30, a record 23,921 positive tests for COVID-19 were registered in Belgium over a 24-hour period. Public health officials registered a single-day rise of 2,734 new cases on Wednesday, taking the European country's case total to 540,605.

Related Topics

Brussels Belgium October December From P

Recent Stories

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substanti ..

14 minutes ago

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister attend ann ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

59 minutes ago

Burkina's exiled former leader looms large over el ..

2 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.