Brussels Welcomes Detente With Ankara, Says EU-Turkey Ties Remain Fragile

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The European Union's diplomatic arm on Tuesday welcomed Turkey's gestures to re-engage in contacts with the bloc, but added that the situation remained fragile after a turbulent year in Brusells-Ankara ties.

"EU leaders are ready to engage on important avenues of cooperation including the modernisation of the Customs Union, the relaunching of high-level dialogues and people-to-people contacts, plus strengthened cooperation on migration management," a statement from the European External Action Service said.

The service said that relations between the two sides reached a low-point in 2020 but that Ankara's "negative rhetoric" was lowered and actions in the eastern Mediterranean were halted toward the end of the year, allowing Brussels to open "what could be a new chapter in EU-Turkey relations."

"The situation remains fragile, but the EU welcomes these forthcoming developments and gestures on the part of Turkey and has responded by extending its hand," the statement read.

The diplomatic service went on to say that "it would of course be naive to consider that problems are over" and that Brussels maintains a two-pronged approach on the four main areas of tensions between the two sides, namely the maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean; the Cyprus settlement question; divergent objectives in Libya and Syria; and the deterioration of democratic standards in Turkey.

Last year saw Ankara expand its regional ambitions and grow increasingly confrontational with regional powers. Energy prospecting in the eastern Mediterranean, in what the EU insists are the economic waters of Cyprus, served as the main flashpoint of tensions. All of France, Germany, Greece and Cyprus banded together to exert pressure on Turkey over its actions.

