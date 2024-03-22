'Brutal' Russia Strikes Show Ukraine Aid Needs: White House
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The White House condemned Russia's massive wave of attacks on Ukraine on Friday, saying Republicans in Congress must end the "inexcusable" blocking of military aid to Kyiv.
"We condemn Russia's brutal strikes overnight against Ukraine's cities and civilian infrastructure," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
She said Ukraine had reported that it was the "largest series of air strikes Russia has launched against Ukraine's energy grid since the start of this war" in February 2022.
Russia fired almost 90 missiles and more than 60 drones, damaging dozens of energy facilities including power stations and the country's largest hydroelectric plant and killing at least five people, Ukrainian officials said.
"It is critical we provide Ukraine additional air defense interceptors to defend against these attacks as soon as possible. Lives are on the line and any further delay is inexcusable," Watson added.
"House Republicans must pass the national security supplemental now so that we can provide this vital equipment to Ukraine."
Republicans in Congress have been blocking Democratic President Joe Biden's so-called supplemental request for $60 billion in military assistance for Kyiv for months.
