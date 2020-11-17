Brutality in Belarus Protests Is Unacceptable, But Provocations Continue - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Unjustified brutality against protesters in Belarus is unacceptable, but one should not forget about provocations against the police, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Unjustified brutality against protesters in Belarus is unacceptable, but one should not forget about provocations against the police, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, brutality that is not provoked by any actions by the protesters is undesirable and unacceptable, this is what [Belarusian] President [Alexander] Lukashenko has said.

However, we cannot ignore provocations against law enforcement agents, this sometimes happens," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin is concerned over police brutality in neighboring Belarus.