Bryank Region Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attacked Border Post, Gas Station

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Bryank Region Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attacked Border Post, Gas Station

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian border post and a gas station in the Bryansk region on Friday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that the incident did not lead to any casualties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian border post and a gas station in the Bryansk region on Friday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that the incident did not lead to any casualties.

"Today, Ukrainian drones entered the airspace of our region twice.

In the afternoon, a drone fired at a border post in the village of Chernozemny and a gas station in the village of Novye Yurkovichi, Klimovsky district. There were no casualties or injuries, civilian objects were not damaged," Bogomaz wrote on his telegram channel.

The governor also said that one Ukrainian drone was shot down in the region on Friday.

