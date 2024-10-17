BTS Member J-hope Discharged From South Korean Military
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM
K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service Thursday, and hailed the "sacrifice" of soldiers working to keep the country safe, as fans wept for joy at his return to the industry
Wonju, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service Thursday, and hailed the "sacrifice" of soldiers working to keep the country safe, as fans wept for joy at his return to the industry.
The seven members of the world's most popular boy band have been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 due to their military service, which South Korea requires of all men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.
J-hope, the main dancer of the group, emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea's central Wonju city, and hugged fellow band member Jin -- who finished his service in June -- before saluting waiting reporters and fans.
"During the past one year and six months, I realised that many soldiers in the military are making great efforts and sacrifices to protect the country," he said, urging the public to support active duty military.
"Thank you so much for waiting for me, and I deeply appreciate the strong support and love you have shown," he told fans, before getting into a vehicle.
Outside the base fans had hung up colourful banners to welcome the star back to civilian life saying: "The sun is finally shining upon ARMY" referring to the group's official fandom, and: "My bank account! It's ready to go straight to J-hope!"
Fans had put a life-size cut out of J-hope dancing outside the base, with a giant balloon congratulating him on his military discharge flying overhead.
Fans had been urged not to show up for safety reasons, but early Thursday there were around 50 admirers present -- including international fans from China and Brazil -- outside the base.
A group of Japanese fans rented a bus to get to the military unit, which is located about 100 km (62 miles) from Seoul.
Fernanda Polo, a Brazilian influencer who lives in Seoul, said she waited for J-hope since 5 am.
"I was almost dying when I saw him," Polo told AFP, holding up her hand to show that she was still shaking with emotion.
Her friend Theana, a flight attendant, said she came to South Korea specifically to see J-hope, adding it was "very emotional" to be in the presence of her hero, even for just moments.
- Good for the industry -
The latest BTS military discharge is likely to be good for the K-pop industry as a whole, analysts said.
"J-Hope's comeback is certainly like refreshing downpour for HYBE during a long, dry spell," Yoo Sung-man, an analyst at Leading Investment and Securities, told AFP.
BTS' agency HBYE is struggling with a legal battle with K-pop girl group NewJeans' superproducer Min Hee-jin, which has been causing a headache for investors, he added.
In addition, another BTS member, SUGA, was investigated over a drunk e-scooter incident in Seoul earlier this year, which led to HYBE's share price dropping to a record low.
"Even putting aside the 'Suga' issue, the 'Min Hee-jin and NewJeans' issue needs to be resolved first," said Yoo.
"Unless all BTS members complete their military service and make a full-group comeback, J-Hope's solo return might not be enough to overshadow the conflict completely," he added.
HYBE's share price was up 2.9 percent in early trading Thursday.
The rest of the band will complete their service in June 2025.
Jin announced Monday that he will release his first solo album in November.
Recent Stories
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit Test46 minutes ago
-
Bus accident in Turkey injures 2246 minutes ago
-
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests1 hour ago
-
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south, east Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Charge d'Affaires highlights opportunities for Pakistani pharma exports to Europe2 hours ago
-
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers2 hours ago
-
Biden approves $4.5 bn in student debt relief as vote nears2 hours ago
-
US B-2 bombers strike Huthi facilities in Yemen: military2 hours ago
-
Embassy holds informative session on CBAM's impacts on Pakistan exports2 hours ago
-
Lebanon crowdfunded ambulances under fire in Israel-Hezbollah war3 hours ago
-
Conway puts New Zealand in lead after India bowled out for 463 hours ago
-
Hard talk on migration tops agenda at EU summit4 hours ago