UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BTS's 'Life Goes On' Debuts At No. 1 On US Chart In Foreign Language First

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:47 PM

BTS's 'Life Goes On' debuts at No. 1 on US chart in foreign language first

Trailblazing South Korean boyband BTS have became the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the US Billboard chart at number one, in the latest musical record to be re-written by the K-pop sensation

Seoul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Trailblazing South Korean boyband BTS have became the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the US Billboard chart at number one, in the latest musical record to be re-written by the K-pop sensation.

"Life Goes On", sung predominantly in Korean, topped the US Hot 100 in its debut week, Billboard said Monday, the first foreign-language song to do so in the chart's 62-year history.

BTS -- or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts -- have become one of the biggest acts in the world since they launched seven years ago, and made a billionaire of their managing agency's founder.

Their latest single is also the first mainly-Korean song ever to top the chart. The band's success marks the growing appeal of the South's popular culture in the US, after the subtitled Korean movie "Parasite" won four Oscar awards in February, including Best Picture.

BTS' earlier track "Dynamite" debuted atop the chart in September but it was sung entirely in English, making it radio-friendly in Anglophone countries.

"Dynamite" is still in the chart at number 3 and they have another five tracks in the Top 100.

"Life Goes On" is the band's third number one in three months, after "Dynamite" and a BTS remix of "Savage love" by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

The band had achieved the feat "more quickly than any act since The Beatles", Billboard said, after "I Want to Hold Your Hand", "She Loves You" and "Can't Buy Me Love" all topped the chart in just over two months in 1964.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Buy North Korea February September Oscar All Best Top Love

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s wise leadership turned dream of Union i ..

4 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s development experience is exceptional a ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on &#0 ..

18 minutes ago

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) on Chinese ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

19 minutes ago

Roundup: S. Korea's export rebounds in November on ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.